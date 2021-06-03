Police recover Catholic Bishop’s Properties

By John Agok

The Police operation team yesterday handed over the properties stolen following the arrest of seven suspects accused of burglary at the residence of Wau Catholic Bishop last weekend.

Maj. Gen. Samuel Ajuong Chuar the police state commissioner confirmed to press that the team of police operation recovered items stolen on 9th of last month from the residence of Catholic Bishop Rev. Matthew Remijo.

“We recovered 70,000 SSP, 20,000 USD and two computer laptops among other some items. The items were received in safe hands by clergy in the Catholic Diocese”, he said.

Chuar called on clergy to be vigilant this time around and applauded the officers for the well-done job.

“This time around, I urged security from clergy to be very vigilant from burglary and anything suspicious, they should report immediately to police”, he added.

However, Fr. Germano Bernado Baku the Vicar General appreciated the police for quick response in recovering the stolen items belonging to Bishop Remijo after the thieves sneaked into Bishop Residence.

“We really feel thankful to the government for recovering these things in hands of thieves and we now feel secured for that matter”, he stated.

Bishop Remijo 49 years old, has been at the helm of Wau Diocese since January following his appointment last November. He temporarily governs Rumbek Diocese while the Bishop-elect of the Diocese, Monsignor Christian Carlassare recovers from gunshot injuries after he was shot in both legs by unknown gunmen at his residence in April.