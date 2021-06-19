jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, June 19th, 2021
HomeNewsPolice promoted for effective service delivery
News

Police promoted for effective service delivery

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By James Atem Kuir

The National Police Service has promoted over 3000 officers to various ranks, including at least 22 brigadier-generals to major-generals to be able to offer effective service to the public.

The elevated officers according to the National Police Spokesperson, are distributed across the ten states having been on waiting for promotion since 2018.

Major-General Daniel Justin Boulo said those promoted on Wednesday this week, were from the rank of warrant officers to major-generals.

“I can confirm to you that there have been promotions of officers to the next ranks, starting from warrant officers to lieutenant up to the rank of major general. 22 brigadiers were promoted to the rank of major generals,” he said in an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday.

“These officers were promoted from all over the country on the recommendations made in 2018 from all the states,” he further said.

He emphasized that some of the officers were promoted based on satisfactory performance and behaviors as recommended by the administration in their respective departments.

“Our promotions are regulated by law and sometimes, one is considered for promotion after at least four years in one rank, and others are promoted based on performance and good behaviours,” he added.

He also said the South Sudan National Police Service last promoted officers in 2017.

You Might Also Like

News

S. Soudanese students struggle to rescue their colleague life

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Martin Manyiel South Sudanese students in Kampala are struggling to rescue the life of their colleague who went insane. Gabriel Kucdit, a student who is studying Theology has been affected by mental illness and needs immediate medical attention. Before coming to Namungogo seminary to pursue his master's degree in theology, Kucdit completed both his diploma and bachelor's degree in philosophy in Kenya. He aspired to become a priest after his master degree and after fulfilling the requirements as dictated by the Roman Catholic Church doctrine but sadly something went...
error: Content is protected !!