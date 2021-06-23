Police officer killed while attempting to shoot his boss

By Nema Juma

Police in Juba have confirmed that an officer was killed when he tried to shoot his boss Maj. Gen. Albino Mangar at Buluk police station yesterday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, the spokesperson of South Sudan National Police Service, Maj.Gen Daniel Justine said the incident occurred at around 7:30 am.

According to Daniel, the Director of the Emergency call center was attacked by his soldier but managed to escape and the force in the vicinity shot the suspect dead.

“We have launched investigations to find out the attacker’s motive because he is one of the officers working there and is one of the warrant officer,” he added.

He however, urged people to get the right information from the right sources adding that there were others who were posting wrong information regarding to what happened in Buluk.

“I am advising them that when there is something of that kind, they have to go to the right source to get the right information to be disseminated to our people,” Daniel said

The incident came barely few days after the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) Inspector General Lt. Gen. Peter Dor Manjur Gatluak and one of his bodyguards shot at each other and sustained injuriesat the Military General Headquarters in Bilpam,

The two were involved in an altercation that degenerated into a shoot-out.

The cause of the shoot-out is yet to be known yet according to senior military officers.