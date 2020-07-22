jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020
Police officer, civilian killed in Lakes State.

Unidentified gunmen have killed a police officer and civilian in Lakes State on Saturday, police confirmed.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Brig. Gen. Mathiang Bol Ater confirmed the incident that one of their police officers from operation Unit was killed in a road ambush.

“One of our police officer called Manyang Mayor and a civilian Madeng Maker Aliet were killed meanwhile Mangor Mayor and Mabordit Maker sustained injuries,” he said.

He said the attackers also raided unspecified number of cattle from neighboring Aluakaluak payam of Yirol West County.

“Our members of police and other organized forces in Lakes State are searching for those culprits who killed the people and raided cattle in Agany and Wuncuei grazing areas,” Ater said.

He appealed to armed youth in the state to stop cattle raiding and road ambushes.

By Nema Juma and Bullen Bala President Salva Kiir Mayardit has told Dr. Riek Machar to nominate another candidate to be appointed as the governor for Upper Nile State after it became obvious that the proposed choice, Gen. Johnson Olony had not disbanded his forces as required by the agreement for the unity government. Governors for nine States and three Administrative Areas have been appointed except the Upper Nile State where Olony had been proposed and nominated by SPLM-IO but a section of the Upper Nile Communities have been appealing...
