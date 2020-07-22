Police officer, civilian killed in Lakes State.

Unidentified gunmen have killed a police officer and civilian in Lakes State on Saturday, police confirmed.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Brig. Gen. Mathiang Bol Ater confirmed the incident that one of their police officers from operation Unit was killed in a road ambush.

“One of our police officer called Manyang Mayor and a civilian Madeng Maker Aliet were killed meanwhile Mangor Mayor and Mabordit Maker sustained injuries,” he said.

He said the attackers also raided unspecified number of cattle from neighboring Aluakaluak payam of Yirol West County.

“Our members of police and other organized forces in Lakes State are searching for those culprits who killed the people and raided cattle in Agany and Wuncuei grazing areas,” Ater said.

He appealed to armed youth in the state to stop cattle raiding and road ambushes.