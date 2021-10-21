Police officer appears in court over defilement

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

A police officer attached to Yumbe Central Police station has been convicted in Arua high court over defilement.

Prosecution stated that the Police constable, names withheld, 32, who was attached to Yumbe Police Health centre II unlawfully defiled a girl below the age of 18 on September, 30 at the health facility.

The minor had come the facility to seek for medical care when she was defiled. The officer was charged with aggravated defilement.

Appearing before the grade one magistrate, Mr Hillary Kiwanuka at Yumbe magistrate court on Wednesday for the mention of the case, the magistrate said the court has no jurisdiction to handle the case.

“This court cannot handle such cases that are of capital in nature but it can only be tried in high court. The suspect will be tried in high court and free to apply for bail at that level”, he said.

According to the senior resident state attorney Mr Jerome Angena, investigation into the case was still underway.

“We haven’t yet finished the investigation into this case, so I pray that the court gives us ample time to finalize the investigation about the matter”, he said.

The suspect has been remanded till November, 18, to reappear in Arua high court for plea taking.

Mr Bernard Moro, the father of the victim expressed his content to the law process over the appearance of the suspect in court.

“I am happy that the suspect has finally been produced in court because there has been too much interference from the police. The relatives and the police conducted me to settle the matter out of court but I rejected it”, he said.

He said they pledged to pay him 4 cows and Shs 2million adding that those who had been disturbing him were by then quiete.

In another development, Mr Rashid Kawawa, 45, a resident of Bachu village in Odravu sub county has been remanded by the same court for defiling a 17year old girl.

It was alleged that the suspect defiled his niece on October,7 and was remanded till November, 18 when he would reappear in Arua high court for plea taking.