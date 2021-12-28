Police nab 27 niggas over fight

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

At least 27 gangs of boys locally known as niggas were nabbed by police during the Christmas season for having instigated a fight among themselves in Hai Thoura of Juba.

Speaking to Juba Monitor Yesterday, the National police spokespersonDaniel Justin, explained that the gang of boys was caught terribly fighting themselves upon reasons yet to be traced

“We were called by some residents of Hai-sora that there was fighting going on among the gangs around. We went there and apprehended them” he said.

He appreciated the efforts invested by the public to ensure that issues regarding crimes are reported in the Country.

“We thank the public for taking a lead in forming the authority about crimes and issues happening within the area, especially when it comes to issues related to gangs. I urge the public to continue cooperating with the police in regard to reporting crimes,” he added.

However, Justin added that among the 27 gangs four were ladies.

Meanwhile, he further said that the 27 gangs will be taken to court today (Tuesday).