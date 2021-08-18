Police investigate ambush on Juba-Nimule Highway

By Bida Elly David

The Police authority has exerted much effort towards finding and bringing to book unidentified gunmen involved in the ambush on Juba-Nimule highway in which three were killed on Monday.

In an interview with Juba Monitor on phone, the National Police Spokesperson, Maj.Gen. Daniel Justine Buolosaid yesterday that the police authorities were investigating the incident that occurred along Juba-Nimule highway and the attackers were at large.

He said that the authority was putting much effort to ensure that the culprits involved in the killing of the innocent souls were brought before the law once caught.

“This morning, the police authority with its concern was still investigating the incident that occurred in the Juba-Nimule Highway on Monday,” Daniel said.

In addition, Daniel said that forces deployed in Kuba and sharara were playing their roles securing the road and ensuring the situation was calm.

‘’We deployed our forces on the ground to gather information regarding the suspects as well as maintain security and order in the village. Upon their deployment, they have not arrested anybody since the incident happened on Tuesday but investigation for the identification of the culprits is still running,’’ he said.

He further added that the citizens who fled due to fear had returned to their respective homes.

‘’With heartfelt condolence, the police regrets the loss of the Catholic Rev. sisters, their journey mates and pays a word of courage to their broken-hearted families. May the living God rest their souls in eternal place,’’ said Daniel.

Eelier this week, five people returning from the centenary feast were killed in an ambush leaving one vehicle burnt and among them were two nuns along Juba –Nimule highway.