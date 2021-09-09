Police introduce patrol as targeted attacks increase in Yambio

By Baraka John

Members of public in Yambio County of Western Equatoria State are living in fear following a rise of insecurity in Yambio County and targeted attacks on government officials.

Some members of the public in Yambio who preferred anonymity expressed dismay over the continued night shootings in Yambio town.They urged the state government to intervene and calm the situation before it escalated just like the current condition in Tambura County.

A resident living in Napere residential area where gunshots were reported frequently in the past three days said it was not safe to move at night in his area because the unknown armed men can easily kill anyone whom they find on the road.

Yambio County for the past three days had experienced sporadic gunshots at night hours leaving public in great fear.

On Monday night around 7pm the house of Yambio town mayor was under attack by unknown group of armed men on motor bike. The armed men reportedly threw a hand grenade inside the fence of the town mayor John Singira, but no casualtiesreported in the course of the shouting as the bodyguards of the town mayor exchanged gun fire with the armed men.

The commissioner of police in Western Equatoria StateJames Monday Enoka, told Juba Monitor on Wednesday that the house of the information and communication minister was also attacked on Monday and Tuesday by the same armed men. “There were three incidents yesterday [Tuesday] there were shootings at the house of the minister of information who is also the official spokesperson for the government of Western Equatoria State, unknown criminals came around there as the bodyguards were trying to know who they were, so the criminals began to shoot at the bodyguards and the criminals were repulsed no casualty was reported. Also, the house of Gen. James Nando who is currently in Tambura County. Another incident was the house of an SPLA-IO General in Sugu Siro suburb was attacked too”. Monday stated

The Western Equatoria State Commissioner of Police said, following the night targeted attacks against the State government dignitaries, his office had increased the number of bodyguards in the houses of the government influential persons to prevent further attacks. “We realized that it’s the VIPs in Tambura who are mostly being targeted, because we have got 37 VIPs in Yambio, 17 ministers and rest are in others portfolios. So, what we did was to intensify security to their houses, after learning a lesson of which one of the bodyguards in the house of the minister of health was killed in July,” Monday added

Monday said the State security committee had introduced night patrol to combat the criminals who mostly move on motor bikes to commit acts of gunshots and targeted attacks, but said no arrests had been so far executed.