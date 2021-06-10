jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, June 10th, 2021
POLICE-Graduation postponed, training on

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Graduation of 22 batch cadet officers of police was postponed yesterday and training of National Unified Forces (NUF) across the cantonment sites in the country remained on course a new.

On Tuesday, President Salva Kiir Mayardit and first Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny agreed to relocate all government and opposition forces to cantonment sites for further training once again.

The meeting was conducted in a collegial manner as prescribed by the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) which was attended by First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny, Vice Presidents Dr. James Wani Igga, Hussein Abdelbaggi Akol, Taban Deng Gai and Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior.

In a statement to the media on Tuesday, the Minister of Presidential Affairs Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin said that the two men discussed chapter two of the revitalized peace agreement in a meeting that was conducted in a collegial manner between all the vice-presidents.

“The purpose of the meeting was to discuss Chapter 2 of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.The Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements and resolved to put all government and opposition forces to cantonment areas. After thorough deliberation on the meeting agenda, and in the interest of peace and stability in the Country,” Benjamin said.

He added that the meeting of the Presidency resolved to accelerate the process of graduating the unified forces, develop a unified command and to relocate both government and opposition forces to the cantonment sites for further training.

He revealed that the capacitate the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity in order to strengthen the unity of the people of South Sudan irrespective of their political affiliation and to extend the police ceremony of batch 22 Cadet Officers in order to further prepare the necessary requirements for their graduation.

“President Salva Kiir Mayardit directed the presidential Advisor on Security Affairs Tut GatluakManime to mobilize the necessary logistical support for the unified organized forces,”

Rumbek bishop-elect discharged from hospital

By John Agok The Bishop-elect of Rumbek Diocese, Monsignor Christian Carlassare was discharged from hospital and started preaching to the congregations in Nairobi after recovering from gunshot wound. Rev. Carlassare can now stand by himself as he was seen while preaching on Sunday without the support of the crutches to deliver his speech to congregation at St. John the Baptist Parish at Kawangare-Nairobi. In an interview with Juba Monitor on Phone, the head of the committee in Rumbek Diocese Fr. Andrea Osman revealed that   the Bishop-elect had been discharged from...
Woman stabs co-wife during a fight

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto A woman stabbed and injured her co-wife in the neck at Pagirinya refugee camp in Uganda on Tuesday. The fight between Jackline Tabu and her cowife Opia Christine left Opia in a comma after being stabbed. Jackline is however reported to be on the run over fears of facing arrest. Opia, the second wife to Tabu explained in agony that Jackline would have killed her in the fight had it not been her neighbors who managed to rescue and rushed her to Adjumani hospital for treatment....
State leaders embark on peace retreat

By Baraka John Leaders of Western Equatoria State are attending a two days Leadership retreat   in Yambio organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan with the aim to build capacity on peace implementation. The retreat brought in participants across the state including Ministers, Commissioners, Head of Independent Commissions, Organized Forces, Civil Society Chiefs and Religious Leaders. UNMISS head office representativein Western Equatoria State Christopher Muchiri Murenge said the training would help boost the knowledge and capacity of the leaders in the implementation of the Revitalized peace agreement.   “UNMISS...
