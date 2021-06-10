POLICE-Graduation postponed, training on

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Graduation of 22 batch cadet officers of police was postponed yesterday and training of National Unified Forces (NUF) across the cantonment sites in the country remained on course a new.

On Tuesday, President Salva Kiir Mayardit and first Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny agreed to relocate all government and opposition forces to cantonment sites for further training once again.

The meeting was conducted in a collegial manner as prescribed by the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) which was attended by First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny, Vice Presidents Dr. James Wani Igga, Hussein Abdelbaggi Akol, Taban Deng Gai and Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior.

In a statement to the media on Tuesday, the Minister of Presidential Affairs Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin said that the two men discussed chapter two of the revitalized peace agreement in a meeting that was conducted in a collegial manner between all the vice-presidents.

“The purpose of the meeting was to discuss Chapter 2 of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.The Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements and resolved to put all government and opposition forces to cantonment areas. After thorough deliberation on the meeting agenda, and in the interest of peace and stability in the Country,” Benjamin said.

He added that the meeting of the Presidency resolved to accelerate the process of graduating the unified forces, develop a unified command and to relocate both government and opposition forces to the cantonment sites for further training.

He revealed that the capacitate the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity in order to strengthen the unity of the people of South Sudan irrespective of their political affiliation and to extend the police ceremony of batch 22 Cadet Officers in order to further prepare the necessary requirements for their graduation.

“President Salva Kiir Mayardit directed the presidential Advisor on Security Affairs Tut GatluakManime to mobilize the necessary logistical support for the unified organized forces,”