Police fail to arrest Kenyan con woman

By: Wek Atak Kacjang

The police say they are still looking for the Kenyan woman accused of conning many business personalities in South Sudan and Juba.

The police issued two warrant arrests to Margret Millicent and director of NEPDA who bailed her out.

Margret is believed to have gone to Malakia police station but left Juba for Wau the following morning without being arrested.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS) Maj General Daniel Justin Buolo Achor said he was not is not aware about the case of Kenyan but he would consult.

Police Prosecutor Julia James who issued the warrant told Juba Monitor the Police and other security organs were working hard to arrest her.

The woman who accused Margret after being conned said she is now being threatened despite losing10,000 USD after the same company failed to pay for the services of a car hired to them. Including 20,000 USD unpaid for a Generator taken form a Darfurian businessman, and fuel for about 3000 USD from a Somalian.

Margret Defrauded Dr. Steve by selling him car KBS 253P illegally as it was owned by the bank and when contacted he only made promises to settle the issue which is unsettled to date. The car was repossessed and is still awaiting sale.