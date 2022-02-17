jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Police deployed in criminal hot-spots in Aweil

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State

By Hou Akot Hou

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State said they deployed police in criminal areas in Aweil.

Capt. Guot Guot Akol, State Police Spokesperson said similar activity is expected to be implemented in other areas.

“We are extremely happy that the local population are cooperative and I would appeal to each of them to cooperate with us in the provision of information on the hideouts of such people,” said.

He added that some common cases include night attacks on the road, perhaps take phones, at market centers at night and even robbing people of their valuables at homes. The State’s Police unit work to implement the policy of working for protecting the civilians including the aliens(foreigners).

He revealed that lack of enough food and other services for the forces deployed in the areas suspected to be the criminals’ hideout, urging the locales to cooperate with them, by all means, to help render anything to the forces in their residential areas as they are more incapacitated.

At the same time, Dut Dut Kuol, a businessman residing in Maper said all residents in the neighborhoods of Aweil are getting elated for having seen measures taken by the authorities of the State to quell the rampant cases of robberies that happened lately ranging from November to December last year.

“The residents in Areas such as Maper-Akot-Aru Apada, Mathiang, Naivasha among others have been raise concerns that are disturbing which include night burglaries, theft and gunpoint looting. We witnessed that the deployment of the police personnel in the areas suspected to be the hotspot is effective.

“I am very happy, I was thinking that the law is not in South Sudan and in State in particular. When I got new faces of the police here. Then I felt happy. In December my friend’s shop of Shisha was looted at gunpoint and one has to spare life than to let go” Kuol said.

He added that the deployment of additional police is reported to have happened in areas of Maper-Akot Aru, Rum-Akurdit, Naivasha , Apada and Malou-Awer

