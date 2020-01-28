Police confirms arrival of wanted Kenyan con woman in Juba

By: Wek AtakKacjang

The Police who issued the warrant of arrest for Kenyan Con woman Margret Millicent have confirmed that the accused con woman had arrived in Juba from Aweil.

Last year Margret Millicent was accused of cheating and tricking other business personalities by gaining their trust and persuading them to believe in fake promises.

She was on the run after two arrest warrants were issued by both South Sudan and Kenyan Government to track her down for conning millions from the unsuspecting public in the two sisterly countries.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Police prosecutor Julia James said they have got information that Margret had arrived from Aweil.

She stated that police were still looking forward in bringing the accused to court with the director who bailed her from the case.

Cynthia Mbenya, Thong-Piny businesswoman said “We have clear information that there were some people who were alleged to be hiding Margret in their home.

Earlier last week, the Con woman identified as Margaret Millicent, reportedly left Juba for Aweil as she sought a hideout. She had been embroiled in series of accusations, which involve failure to pay for services of a car she hired to help operations at NEPDA, a nongovernmental organization where she was one of the key members.

The letter that reached Juba Monitor indicated that, Police in the Kajiado County in Kenya had also issued an arrest warrant against Margaret, after deliberate evasion to pay the bills for services given to her and involvement in fraudulent financial activities.

Margaret Millicent goes to hiding; Kenya has become a no-go zone, while multiple business-related accusations from Juba City residents await the response of the female confidence trickster.