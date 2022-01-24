Police, communities hold dialogue to build trust

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

Mangateen residents including IDPs, the Local Chief and police held a three-day dialogue to build trust and promote cooperation and combat crimes.

The dialogue held under the theme: “Dialogue on Peace and Security”, with support from the Active Citizen South Sudan (ACSS) in partnership with GIZ, also meant to enhance peace and security among the communities.

The stakeholders discussed ways to end mistrust between the police residents of Munuki 107, Magateen, Hai-Referendum and New Site.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on the sideline of the dialogue, Michael Biphal the executive director of ACSS, said there was a need to provide a platform for communities and police to listen to each other for cooperation in dealing with issues of insecurity and crimes.

“There is need for trust, for peaceful coexistent among the community and the police, and ACSS is conducting this dialogue to allow all the stakeholders to hear one another and know what individuals think of the other and we believe they will compromise and cooperate to build the trust among themselves to enhance fight crimes,” he said.

for his part, Abraham ManyangMading representative of the police said, “this dialogue with our community members has made us aware of our shortcoming, the instant when investigating crimes like gang group issues, so we look forward to adding more efforts to settle this mistrust,” he said.

Paramount chief WalGatkuoth advised communities against forcing girls into marriage against their happiness and wellbeing because of wealth. He lamented the practice has led to many conflicts especially when the girl later decides to break the marriage.

“Our major problem as chief is that every day there are cases of young girl’s pregnancy and all so forth, and families requesting big some of either money or cows, later there is a point where things reach out of hand and need a referral to police, but our people don’t except it, because they think police cannot judge fairly when it comes to a case of someone from different ethnicity as theirs,” he said.

Deutsche GesellschaftfürInternationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Representative at the dialogue, Denis Simon said, “The dialogue between the police and the community is one way of building peace and security in the country.”