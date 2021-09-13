Police beef-up Covid-19 guidelines in Palorinya refugee

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

The police force in Moyo district has intensified operations to catch up with citizens violating the presidential directives and the standard operating procedures issued by the Ministry of Health to contain further spread of corona virus pandemic in Palorinya refugee settlement.

This came after over seven taxi drivers in the settlement were arrested for defying the order.

The District Police Commander Kasujja Shafic told Juba Monitor that the drivers were cautioned not to repeat committing the criminal act and released.

“I hereby warn the drivers that we shall not spare them. They want to spread covid for our beloved South Sudanese,’’ he said.

He said the arrested drivers wouldappear before the court of law due to their negligence that was likely to spread an infectious corona virus pandemic.

“They have to face law,’’ he said.