Police arrest witchdoctor in Lakes

By Mabor Riak Magok

The police in Lakes State has confirmed that they arrested a local practitioner of witchcraft after one of the patients he was treating from an illness died in Yirol West county.

The incident occurred in Abang Payam of Yirol West on Wednesday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Police Spokesperson in Lakes State Maj. Elijah Mabor Makuac said thepolice arrested the witch doctor after one of his patients died.He added that investigation over the matter was underway.

“Security situation is calmed and normal because law and order has returned in the State. Currently people are living peacefully, accept some of minor cases in the state being handled by the police,” said Makuac.

He added that the Police registered only one case in Yirol in which two people went to the witch doctor to seek for treatment while unfortunately one person died and the other survived and rescued in a place called Abang Payam in Yirol West county.

The state police spokesperson revealed that they called on the people to report any case of suspicious situation that may harm and cause adverse to the community.