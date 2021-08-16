Police arrest one suspect over opium farming

By Jurugo Emmanuel

The police in Terego district are holding a 52-year-old man identified as Omar Amuku for alleged farming and marketing opium.

Amuku was arrested on Saturday when security forces launched an operation to uproot the illicit drug in a quarter acre of land surrounding his hut in Kakamara village, Onayi parish, Aii-vu sub-county, Terego district.

He said that he started growing Opium three years ago to pay school fees for his children who were in A-level and O-level respectively.

“I sell a basin of opium at Shs 150,000 to customers from Democratic republic of Congo and annually I harvest up to 50 basins which earns for me about 7.5M”, Amuku confessed.

Mr. Abdu Nasa, the Local Council One Chairman of the area expressed relief after the operation claiming that he had been under pressure from the residents to act since opium was affecting the health of the youth.

The police officer in-charge of Aii-vu Sub-county, Mr. Cyprian Okwera while addressing the residents asked the residents to report the farming of illegal drugs.

“Opium is one of the plants classified as drugs and its possession and sale is restricted only under strict rules of the law because it promotes crime and is dangerous to human health, Omar is caught in the wrong foot of the law so we are taking him along”, Okwera advised.

Okwera challenged the people in the area against use of illegal activities to generate resources for their livelihood.

Mr Juma Andiandu, 67, elderly brother of the victim said his brother failed to pick advice although he explained to him several times that opium production was illegal.

He congratulated the police for being professional although his brother exhibited arrogance during the operation.

“The police officers were professional, they would have tortured my brother because he refused to open his door, and gave irregular responses when interrogated, he refused to listen to me, I told him production of opium is illegal”, Andiandu explained.

Elders from the area expressed delight over the operation after one of the children from the family had become mentally ill because of smoking opium.

The victim was detained at Terego District Central Police station in Omugo as investigations continue.