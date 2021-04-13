Police arrest armed criminals

By MaborRiakMagok

Police authorities in Alualuak Payam of Yirol West County, Lakes State confirmed that three notorious armed criminals have been arrested over the weekend.

Speaking to Juba Monitor,the Police Chief Inspector of Alualuak Payam General Michael Mayor Malaak said the three criminals were known for carryingfrequent cattle raids and road ambushes in the area.

“The criminals were captured during marriage ceremony. So, I was called as security chief of Alualuak Payam and I managed to apprehend them,” he said.

Inspector Malaak said despite the arrest of the most wanted three criminals, there were still more criminals at their hideout.

“After he was beaten up by the relatives of the girl, the government took advantage of the situation where he was found beaten up and was taken to Rumbek for investigation and to face all the crime charges he has committed,” the Police boss said.

Director Dhieu said the charges include violating community peace dialogue agreements with neighbouring communities by carrying out cattle rustling,road ambushes and deadly attacks in the county.

The Paramount Chief Kon Mayor said that the suspects apprehended by police were known for violating community peace dialogue after they stole about 120 cattle in Awerial County.