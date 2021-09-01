Police after organizers of demonstration

By Atimaku Joan

The South Sudan Police Service (SSPS) are after the leaders of the People’s Coalition for Civil Action(PCCA) for organizing a planned nationwide protest which had called on the top leadership of the country to step down.

The move caused tension in the country yesterday the scheduled day of the protest which did not take off the ground but caused tension among the citizens.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, the National Police spokes person Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin Boulo said, no form of disorder had been reported in the country but the police had opened a case against the PCCA and are in search looking for them to answer charges.

“We got full report of the situation. It is generally ok including the ten states and in the three administrative areas but we are looking for the PCCA organizers because we have opened a case against them though we don’t know where they are right now,” he said.

He added that it was a violation of the law to incite members of the public to demonstrate against the government.

He stated that those who would be found by the police shall be made to face the court of justice.

He also said that the police had not arrested any person regarding the matter.

Tension had been brewing in Juba City and across the country last weekend up to Monday August 30, the day set by the group for the protest.