Tuesday, March 16th, 2021
Police accused of smuggling guns

Baraka John

Police personnel in Western Equatoria State have been accused of smuggling government ammunitions to Ambororo nomadicinexchange of cows.

Speaking last week, during the swearing in of the new state’s ministers, Governor Alfred Futiyo Karaba,saidsome members of police force in the statehave involved themselves in criminals’activities, carrying guns belonging to Police and use them to get cows from the nomadic.

“All guns belong to Western Equatoria are in Rangu, Sue and Ibba. Police personnel have scattered all over in the bush and have become criminals. Guns are being smuggled from Juba and brought to Yambio and later transported to areas inhabited by Ambororo nomads. I will not give a chance to Ambororo to continue existing in Western Equatoria,” Governor Futiyo said.

According to the head of state, community members do carry flour and bags ofsalt to Ambororo nomads with the aim to exchange with cows.

“What pains me a lot is all government guns have been smuggled to the nomads, today we have arrested two guns with number of bullets being taken to the bush, so we have apprehended the smugglers and remand them in the police custody pending investigation,” he said.

Early in January this year, governor Futiyo in a public rally directed butchers to halt trading with Ambororosaying any one found trading with the nomads would face the law.

However,attempts to reach police commissioner for comment on the allegation against members of his forces were unsuccessful.

In October 2010, more than 100,000 herds of Ambororo cattle conformed by the State officials to have evacuated from Western Equatoria State’s territory to pave way for citizens to prepare for referendum of 2011. According to the locals,Ambororo destroy farms, honey combs and small streams in Western Equatoria State resulting in environmental degradation.

The Arab nomads known locally as “Fulani” in West Africa and “Falatah” in Sudan are predominantly from Cameroun, Central Africa Republic, Nigeria, Mali and Sudan.

