Sunday, March 20th, 2022
News

Pochalla County gripped by insecurity following deadly raids

By James Atem Kuir

Inhabitants of Pochalla County in Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) are living in fear following a series of attacks allegedly by gunmen from neighboring Pibor  County, area MP said.

Charles Wello Onyony, a national legislator representing the county bordering Ethiopia in the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA), said gunmen from the Murle community abducted 11 children, killed 10 people and raided 275 herds of cattle in several params between December last year and March this year.

“According to the consistent ambushes and attacks carried out by armed Murle youth, a total of 11 children (have been) abducted, 10 civilians killed and 275 herds of cattle raided for a period of 4 months ranging from December 2021 to March 2022 in different pajamas including the Nuer Zone of Gambella region, Ethiopia bordering Greater  Pochalla counties,” Mr Onyony said in a statement seen by Juba Monitor.

The neighboring community has not commented on the accusations made by the lawmaker.

GPAA, formerly part of Jonglei State, is one of the restive parts of the county that has continuously witnessed an endless cycle of inter-communal violence as a result of cattle raiding, revenge killing, child abduction, and disputes over territories, a trend that has persisted since for decades now.

Mr Onyony accused GPAA Chief Administrator, Lokoli Amee Bullen for not doing enough to stop the raids from occurring despite being notified about the deteriorating security situation in the county.

“To make it worse, the Chief Administrator of GPAA warned MPs of Pochalla County once contacted to brief him on the alarming security in the area,” he said, urging the government and his counterparts from the Pibor County to condemn all acts of violence against peaceful civilians.

