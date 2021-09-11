Plan international launches country strategy in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

Plan International South Sudan launched a three-year country strategy in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State to support and facilitate boys and girls affected by South Sudan crisis to be resilient and realize their rights in safety and dignity.

Speaking during the launch yesterday,the Plan International CountryProgrammes DirectorRichard Orengo said he believed that the strategic plan would help them work efficiently in the three-year strategy.

“Plan International is launching a country new strategy to help us work in South Sudan for the next three years. Basically, the aim of the country’s strategy is ensuring that girls and young people gain resilience and the ability to realize their rights safely and with dignity not only in Yei, but (also) in the whole states of South Sudan where we work in,” said Orengo.

Meanwhile, the Yei County Commissioner Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa encouraged the citizens of the county to take the lead in owning and implementing the strategic plans.

He said that the strategy was the future of Yei, Central Equatoria and South Sudan as a whole and appealed for sustainability.

Cyrus noted that for peace to prevail in the country, there should be designs of strategic plans that promote liberty, prosperity, freedom of expression and participation in governance and development of the country.

“For this strategy to be sustainable, the people must take the lead. I call upon the people of Yei River County to take the lead in the implementation of this country’s strategy. It is about the future of this County, Central Equatoria and the Republic of South Sudan,” he said.

The commissioner termed education as the future of the society and that to the lead the society in peace, people should design it beforehand in order to pursue liberty, prosperity, freedom, society expression and participation in governance.

He urgedPlan International to implement the wishes of the citizens of Yei on the strategic plan and address the demands of children in the society for the betterment of the nation.

Plan International, a non-governmental organization in South Sudan operates in the areas of Jonglei, Central and Eastern Equatoria, Lakes and Upper-Niles states respectively.The organization’s areas of focusare; education, child protection, food security and livelihood, and emergency response.