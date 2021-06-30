PIDO Website Development

Terms of Reference to guide the development of a website and deliver technical trainings for technical staff to enable multiple partners/donors access PIDO activities to wider relative population.

Background

The People’s Initiative Development Organization (PIDO) is a national non-governmental civil society organization that was established in 2005 and legally registered in the year 2009. It exists to among other champions peace-building initiatives among communities, advocate for rule of law and to improve community’s and relevant land institution’s understanding of land Rights.

Since 2017, PIDO with support from the Norwegian’s People Aid (AID) has been implementing land rights related activities aims at educating the grassroots communities on land documentations and registration procedures, general land rights as outlined in the laws of South Sudan, especially in the Land Act, 2009. Through such engagements, community members are able to acquire knowledge on how to participate in decision making in order to defend and protect their own rights to land through legal procedures when it may be the case.

As PIDO implements those initiatives, it also works to improve its institutional capacities by activating its(social page) website to enable multiple partners/donors access PIDO activities by a wider population. PIDO will activate and develop its social page and its website to strengthen the organization existence in order to capture and tracks past and the future records in accordance with TFS regulatory policy.

Purpose for the Development of the Website

This website will promote social interaction and documentation and future information sharing. It will enable the organization’s enculturation of the modern technology of the NGOs world on humanitarian ground and introduce it to the far world in global interaction.

The Role and Responsibilities

The role and responsibility is to develop and set the website for People’s Initiative Development Organization

Setting the website direction that is the website platform for selling or sharing arts online conduct visual research / website template page the designation of the best contents of website shape Define a detail sitemap such as, An inviting homepage An eye- catching gallery displaying the products of the services An About us on the page contact section An informative FaQ Page: answers / questions of the visitors of the browse on the site An online booking system that allow customers to schedule and pay for the appointment or classes directly from the site A Testimonial page that provides perfect place to satisfy the customers

choose a domain name for the website plus the extension design the website layout by setting a professional and well – equipped website templates craft a fitting reflection color palette that display power to affect and evoke specific emotions within the visitors picking the right fonts Prioritize the contents on media features such as images, videos, and animations through which written information can be digestible and visual. setting and embracing social media to advantage the social marketing by encouraging the visitors to share the content across social network optimize for the research engine optimization [SEO] for the website so that the pages can rank higher on search engine result pages the sharing page of the opinion or question and answers on business collaboration on website

Specific Deliverables

Develop a work plan to guide for its time frame.

Train technical staff to maintain and sustain the website based on the specific need of the organization.

Develop necessary information to be keep on website as required by the technical know-how.

Deliver a comprehensive report on the completion of the activity.

Role and Responsibilities of PIDO:

Help facilitate the work of the consultant as per the specified activity

Provide relevant information required for the establishment of the website.

Effect payments according to the agreement

Experience/Capacity areas requirements for the Applicants

Must have experience in doing similar work before and for at least 3 years,

If the applicant is a firm or technical company it must be a legally registered firm or technical with experience in providing relevant website services,

Must have a sound understanding of national and international context, especially in relation to civil society network.

Must have better understanding of civil society organizations website for network,

Must have cost effective budget,

Timeframe

Starting date for the activity : 1stJune 2021.

Closing date for the RFA : 20th June 2021.

The performance period is 21 days.

Location of the activity: Juba.

Submission of application and costs

Interested technical companies/firms/individuals should send their applications/quotations with cover letter detailing their technical company/ firm/individual suitability for the assignment, current contact information, at least two referees, technical proposal and financial proposal. Hand delivered application can be deliver to;

The PIDO,

Head Office 3rdFloor; Container Johnny Building, Plot No: 114

Malakia Road next to Hass Petrol station – Juba, South Sudan.

E-mail: pidosouthsudan@gmail.comTel: +211 922800005 – +211 912281005