Pibor authorities to return 43 abductees

By Deng Ghai Deng

The authorities in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area said they are making arrangements for the return of 43 abductees including women and children to Jonglei state.

Mr. Joshua Konyi, the Chief administrator of the Greater Pibor Administrative area said the abductees were abducted several years ago by armed suspects of Murle from Jonglei State.

“We have collected at least 43 women and children who were abducted several years ago from Jonglei. We as the authorities here in Piborare doing this as part of the implementation of the resolutions of the recent Peace Agreement in Juba, ”Mr. Konyi said.

Mr. Konyi said his administration is consulting with UNICEF and UNMISS to help with repatriation and the reunification of the children with their rightful parents and relatives.

“I am talking with the civil affairs division of the UNMISS and also UNICEF to help us in this process. So we are planning to take these children to JongleiState as soon as this process is done,” Konyi added.

Mr. Konyiurged the authorities in Jonglei state to also do the reciprocal by collecting any Murle child or women that are in the state and be returned.

He said the move is to improve ties between communities in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area and Jonglei state.

The latest effort is in a bid to implement resolutions of the Jonglei State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area peace conference held in Juba early this year. The People-to-People Peace Conference convened by Vice President Dr. James WaniIgga was aimed at addressing the root causes of violence, and reconcile the communities. Some of the resolutions included the ceasing of hostilities, the return of abducted children and cattle.

On his part, the Jonglei state advisor to the Jonglei state governor on legal affairs DiingAkol welcomed the move by the Pibor authorities. Diing said that the move in Pibor to return the abducted children is a great gesture that peace could prevail in the region. He said the Jonglei state authorities have also started to trace any abducted Murle child that is in Juba.