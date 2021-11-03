Pibor authorities condemn Anyidikilling

By Jacob Bol Mayar

Authorities in Greater Pibor Administrative Area condemned the recent killing of two people at AnyidiPayam in Bor County over the weekend.

On Saturday last week, three people fell in ambush while two got killed and one sustained a severe injury while heading to Anyidi Cattle Auction.The perpetrators were believed to be from Pibor.

Speaking to Mediayesterday, the Minister of Information in Pibor Administrative Area,Jai Adingornyia said that the killing of the cattle traders was a threat to peace between communities of Bor and Murle. Adingornyiaconfirmed that government of Piborwould not condone the act if authorities found the person responsible for the assault was from their side.

“If the perpetrators are from our side, I think we feel sorry for such a thing to happen, and we actually condemned it, and would not want such a thing to continue. These things are there, but we need to be serious on this issue as a government,”

He added that the issue of road was a priority because they needed to connect Bor and Pibor road so that the place would be accessible at any time.

He revealed that the government was committed to peace accords that had been held recently between Jonglei and Greater Pibor Administrative Area and that would trace the culprits that were disturbing Peace.

Last week, Jonglei State and Greater Pibor Administrative Area joint in a Peace conference that brought about Community Chiefs, Women Leaders, religious Leaders and Youth as well as Peace partners to brainstorm on how to end hostilities among the Communities of Jonglei and Pibor.

The issues of Cattle raiding, Child abduction and revenge killing have been the phenomena facing local communities in greater Jonglei and Pibor Administration area for many decades.