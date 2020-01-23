Philip Marlow Waiwai Undersecretary Ministry of Roads and Bridges

By: Elia Joseph Loful

Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Wednesday moved the first Arch girder across Freedom Bridge across River Nile.

Addressing the press in Juba, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Roads and Bridges Philip Marlow Waiwai said 80 percent of the work on the Bridge has been completed.

“We have come to witness the progress on Freedom Bridge construction. The langer beam which is part of the bridge has now been moved from where it was built to its position, it is an indication that the progress is moving well about 82 percent of the work is completed now,” Marlow said.

He said the Bridge was expected to be handed over to the government by July 2021.

“We are expecting the Bridge to be completed and handed over in July 2021 and we are happy that the work is moving well without any interruption,” he said.

The undersecretary urged the public institutions and security organs to cooperate with the company for success of the work.

Commenting about the Juba old Bridge, Marlow said the country was facing a challenge from the Juba Bridge.

“We are having now a challenge in the existing bridge, the Juba Nile Bridge which is having a problem but we hope in the near future the spare parts will come and some parts are already on the way in Mombasa,” he explained.

He reiterated that several bridges across the country have been damaged which require total rehabilitation stressing that much effort was intended to repair Jur River Bridge in Wau which is having similar case with the Juba Bridge.

Kiyoshi Kusaka, Dai Nippon Construction Company Project Manager said they were pleased to resume the project.

The construction of Freedom Bridge was halted in 2016 as the engineers fled the country due to the conflict that erupted in J1 and engulfed the whole country.