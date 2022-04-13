Persons with disability reject dissolution of union leadership

By Hou Akot Hou

Persons with Disabilities in Northern Bahr El Ghazal rejected the decision of the State authority who attempted to form a committee to spearhead the election process for them.

Dut Ujieth Deng, one of the disabled persons said that the union has about five hundred people in the State who formed the union.

“We are rejecting this external influence in our affairs. Let the outgoing chairperson go, then we have to sit and arrange for an alternative replacement. We don’t want any committee to come into our affairs,”

He added that the disabled union is aligned to be under the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare for the State.

However, the Director-General of Gender, Child and Social Welfare Mary Arkangelo Bak reiterates that they are only interested in seeing a peaceful transfer of power to new leadership.

“We are taken by the decision of the Union’s members who rejected the Committee. My Ministry and the governor want those people to be having strong leadership to advocate for their needs. Most of them have a lack of proper wheelchairs and good structure in the office and that would have been a work to be accomplished,”

Last year, over two hundred disabled groups benefited from the International Committee of the Red Cross through the South Sudan Red Cross which gave them wheelchairs in the face of hundreds who still lack them.