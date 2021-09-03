Persons with disabilities cite lack of inclusivity

BY: Bida Elly David

The Union of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Eastern Equatoria State this week raisedtheir concern over lack of representation in Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

The concerns were raised during a roundtable discussion on the challenges facing persons with disabilities in the State where they commended the government for inclusiveness, but faulted the private sector and NGOs for not employing people living with disabilities.

According to the Chairperson for the Union of Persons with Disabilities in the State William British Noel, the persons with disabilitieswere not being given chances as well as encouraged to apply whenever there were job opportunities in the NGOs.

“In offices, they do not give us chances so that we can work, especially in NGOs, when they advertise, they don’t encourage the disabled to apply. They only put (employ) those who are able,” Noel said.

“We also (find) challenges when we go to offices, there were some places that the disabled cannot get to. When they go, they remain on the ground floor and the issues subjected to be shared were not heard. Even in our families, when a disabled person is born, they even normally attempt to kill him,” he added.

Susan Ifuho, who was visually impaired said, despite their disabilities, they could still perform numerous activities and jobs like other able persons.

“I the person who is disabled (am) capable to help Eastern Equatoria or South Sudan but there is no support. We need support from our government so that we work together. There is nothing impossible for us. If I cannot use my eyes, I can use my hand, mouth, and leg to help South Sudan. We need to work together,” Ifuho implored.

A student at Torit Health Science Institute, KamiloOkito Moses, said there was so much injustice at workplaces as the disabled were not granted equal opportunities despite having academic papers and other qualifications.

“Disability is not inability but in life, there are so many things which are not bringing people to mean what they are saying. I can finish my studies but my diploma or degree might be useless because there is no equal opportunity given to people,” Okito lamented. “We can compete with those who are able in education, in everything, but the worry is when we finish, that discrimination is there.”

Responding to the PWDs’ grievances, the inspector of labour in the State Ministry of Labour, Public Service, and Human Resource Development Lino Mark said the people living with disabilities were reflected in the government system, ensuring their full inclusion.

“As per what we heard from them (PWDs), for sure with us the government, they are reflected and they are there in the system. The majority of PWDs are with us even in my directorate, the directorate of labour,” Mark said. “So, with us the government, we reflect them, they are there in the system. When we come to NGOs, so many NGOs get funds to support PWDs but when we come on the ground when they are given funds, we don’t see inclusiveness of PWDs, it is not there”, Mark said.