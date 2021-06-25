PERSONAL TAXES BY OIL COMPANIES MUST BE PAID

It all started with revelation that the state owned parastatal, Nile Pet had not been or submitted it financial books for auditing since the country gained independence plus. It is now emerging that oil companies owe the government over 1.5billion USD in unpaid personal income tax for almost the same period. The act in the oil sector cannot be called an oversight, it is pure intentional and purposefully an organized scam which should be thoroughly investigated by the concerned authorities. No one can be convinced that these institutions did not know the existence and the demand for paying taxes. What can this money do if released for development? Could it be true that there are some people who are bent to milk the country dry of its rightful resources. Those charged with responsibilities should not sleep on the job and should be able to see that their dockets were well planned and fully operational including collecting and demanding these accrued outstanding payments which rightfully belong to the tax payers. The system of revenue management should be streamlined so that the country do not lack resources to chat its development agenda. It should not wait until the matter is brought out to the public domain by constitutional office holder for action to be taken. Some people holding high profiled dockets seems to be a let-down to the appointing authority because they do not do what is required of them. Time has come when every players in the field must be responsible and must be accounted for what they are doing. It is pathetic to tell the country that taxes have not been paid for over ten years or books of accounts have not been audited over the same period without tangible reasons. This is pure negligence and no excuse can hold the pouring water. Those responsible must be held accountable.