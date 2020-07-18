Person with Disabilities greatly affected by Coronavirus

By Kidega Livingstone

The partial lockdown and the restriction put in place by the government to stop spread of coronavirus has affected the general livelihood of the persons living with disabilities across the country.

Those living in Juba and big towns in the states said their cost of living increased. Some who spoke to Juba Monitor said the hike in the public transport fares have greatly affected their movement.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, the Chairperson of the defunct Jubek State Union Visually Impaired persons, Robert Ladu Kamal said the increase of prices in the market as a result of lockdown has impacted the poor among the disable persons and far more to the single headed household.

“Educational programs on radios and television are not inclusive, especially for those with hearing impairment because there is no sign language. There is also increase of contracting the virus from the public especially when we need a guide,” said Ladu.

“Stigmatization from general public, people fear in assisting persons with disabilities for example to guide them to cross the road due to fear of contracting the virus,” he added.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the Government devoted significant focus for mitigating the impact and as well as potentially eradicating coronavirus.

In the process some of partners and the government institutions were able to provide some support particular in term of food item and facemasks.

However some critical challenges continue to face the persons with disabilities.

Secretary General for the Union of Visually Impaired persons, Anthony Pitia said that persons with disabilities are not represented at the national taskforce on coronavirus and other virus response forum.

“The vehicles with Mega phones raising the coronavirus awareness are too fast for those with mobile challenges.

Bahr El Jebel visually impaired persons was established by Norwegian Association of the blind and Partially Sighted in 1984 to encourage the visually impaired persons in the field of education training and employments at the State and national governments.