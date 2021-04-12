PERMANENT SECURITY ESCORTS NEEDED FOR TRUCK DRIVERS

The stand taken by the truck drivers at the border not to bring goods and basic items into the country remained wanting although necessary for their own safety. The matter has now been resolved and they have agreed to continue with their journey to Juba under tight security escort. This was resolved when the team from Juba met with their Uganda counterparts and drivers representatives. The meeting should have been held earlier enough to avoid losses which occurred on perishable good and that of human being. The government should reinstate permanent high patrol since the ambushes and killings have been on the increase in the way to Nimule. During the security escorts, there were few cases of the kind for both the truck and public transports. It is good that the truck drivers have started entering the border point for clearance. This may bring to controllable and reasonable prices of some much needed commodities including fuel being transported from the neighbouring countries. Knowing the importance of the Juba-Nimule Highway, there are all reasons to make it safe for all movements without giving a chance to the bandits and thugs who do not stop at anything to get what they want from the innocent road users. These spate of crimes being committed by the so called unknown gunmen must come to an end. The government has the ability to tame these roughness and protect the lives and property which are sometime destroyed without an iota of consideration. One cannot imagine what would happen if those trading through this road altogether abandon the move to do so. It is the duty of the security organ to liaise with their counterparts in the neaighbourhoods to ensure safety and security of goods on transit, more so the perishable and basic commodities which the majority of the population depend on.