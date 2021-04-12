jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, April 12th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialPERMANENT SECURITY ESCORTS NEEDED FOR TRUCK DRIVERS
Editorial

PERMANENT SECURITY ESCORTS NEEDED FOR TRUCK DRIVERS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

The stand taken by the truck drivers at the border not to bring goods and basic items into the country remained wanting although necessary for their own safety. The matter has now been resolved and they have agreed to continue with their journey to Juba under tight security escort. This was resolved when the team from Juba met with their Uganda counterparts and drivers representatives. The meeting should have been held earlier enough to avoid losses which occurred on perishable good and that of human being. The government should reinstate permanent high patrol since the ambushes and killings have been on the increase in the way to Nimule. During the security escorts, there were few cases of the kind for both the truck and public transports.  It is good that the truck drivers have started entering the border point for clearance. This may bring to controllable and reasonable prices of some much needed commodities including fuel being transported from the neighbouring countries. Knowing the importance of the Juba-Nimule Highway, there are all reasons to make it safe for all movements without giving a chance to the bandits and thugs who do not stop at anything to get what they want from the innocent road users. These spate of crimes being committed by the so called unknown gunmen must come to an end. The government has the ability to tame these roughness and protect the lives and property which are sometime destroyed without an iota of consideration. One cannot imagine what would happen if those trading through this road altogether abandon the move to do so. It is the duty of the security organ to liaise with their counterparts in the neaighbourhoods to ensure safety and security of goods on transit, more so the perishable and basic commodities which the majority of the population depend on.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

A BIG NO TO EVERY TOM, DICK AND HARRY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo When l read a detailed narrative by the Director General International Health and Coordination in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Thuou Loi why a foreign doctor deployed at the Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Centre was deported for incompetence, l did agree with him and wanted more to be done because the health of the citizens cannot be compromised. It is one of the main agenda of the government and anything short of providing the service adequately cannot be entertained.Dr. Loi’s discovery could...
Editorial

LIVE SIMPLE AND EXEMPLARY LIFE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Today the body of the late Emeritus Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Juba, Paulino Lukudu Loro will be brought home from Nairobi to be laid to rest. There will be a lot of activities until the burial day which is scheduled for Monday. We at Juba Monitor are only asking God to rest his soul in peace and make him know that he had served his mission well in life. Having passed my message of condolences, l have something from a third...
Editorial

POPULATION SURVEY SHOULD GIVE CORRECT DATA

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The just launched population estimation survey program came at the right time because its ends result may come up with accurate population figures that would make it easy and possible for the government to plan development activities for the citizens. It will make it easier to know the actual number of people in the country and avoid possible speculations that have been the norms of the past with imagined figures. Speculations have had it that the population figure stood at between eight to 12 million. Correct or not, it must...
error: Content is protected !!