Permanent constitution is guarantee for peace in the country

By Major General Charles Tai Gituai, Interim Chairperson of RJMEC.

If the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) is the blueprint for durable peace in South Sudan, then the Permanent Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan is what will enshrine and guarantee the peace in the years and decades to come.

It is important to ask, what should a constitution do? The new Permanent Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan is expected inter-alia to guide the conduct of elections at the end of the Transitional Period, and to guarantee good governance, constitutionalism, rule of law, human rights, and gender equality.

So we can see that the Permanent Constitution is a very important part of laying “the foundation for a united, peaceful and prosperous society based on justice, equality, respect for human rights and the rule of law,” as the Parties tothe Agreement commit to in itsPreamble.

Accordingly, the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) has been playing its part. Under Article 6.7 of the Agreement, RJMEC is mandated to convene a workshop on the permanent Constitution-making process, which took place from 25-28 May 2021.

The purpose and significance of this workshop is clear: under Article 6.9 of the R-ARCSS, the outcome shall form the basis for drafting the legislation to be enacted to govern the Constitution-making process.

After the workshop was officially opened by H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, the delegates discussed and agreed key process design questions such as:

Who drafts the constitutional text and at what stage? What is the composition and mandate of the reconstituted National Constitutional Review Commission? What is the composition of the preparatory sub-committee for the convening of National Constitutional Conference? How will the forms of public participation and civic education look? What is the sequencing of the various steps to be implemented?

The delegates were nearly fifty in number, and were representatives of the five parties to R-ARCSS (ITGoNU, SPLM/A-IO, SSOA, FDs, and OPP), and 13 representatives of Other South Sudanese groups (Faith Based Leaders, Eminent Personalities, Women groups, Youth groups, Civil Society, Academia, and Business representatives). These representatives were nominated by the heads of the different parties and stakeholders’ groups as represented during the High-Level Revitalisation Forum 2017-2018.

Following the successful conclusion of the workshop, its resolutions were handed over on 10 June 2021 to H.E. Hon. Justice Ruben Madol, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, who will now drive the process forward. As such, the foundations have been laid for a durable and people-owned constitution to be completed at the end of the Transitional Period.

It is vital to understand that the workshop marked only the beginning of the constitution-making process. A lot of work now follows, including the enactment of the legislation to govern the process, the constitution of the drafting committee, the reconstitution of the National Constitutional Review Commission, the appointment of a Sub-Committee for the convening of the National Constitutional Conference, and civic education.

Particularly during the phases of civic education, there will be scope for public consultations on the constitution, and the National Constitutional Conference also presents opportunities for the South Sudanese voice to be heard in the process. It is instrumental that the diverse voices of South Sudanese people are heard in the process because the constitution will be the document which governs the country of South Sudan.

My hope and expectation is that the success of the workshop, as well as the recent and welcome reconstitution of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, will act as a springboard from which greater and deeper implementation of the R-ARCSS will stem.

Outside of Chapter 6 of the Revitalised Peace Agreement, which provides for the Permanent Constitution, there is a pressing need for progress in Chapter 2, especially the Transitional Security Arrangements. In particular, the training and redeployment of the unified forces is a Pre-Transitional task carried forward into the Transitional Period, and is long overdue. That said, I was greatly encouraged to see the recent communication from the Ministry of Presidential Affairs which revealed that the Presidency met on Tuesday 8 June 2021 and resolved “to accelerate the process of graduating the unified forces and developing a unified command.”

Taken together, all this is evidence that H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny, First Vice President, all the four Vice Presidents and the entire leadership and members of the Parties to the RTGoNU, are staying the course of peace, and providing leadership in the implementation of the Revitalised Peace Agreement, all the delays and challenges notwithstanding.

As we know, there are six substantive chapters in the Peace Agreement, and I conclude this article by highlighting the importance of concurrent implementation activity. Chapter 3, Humanitarian Assistance and Reconstruction, Chapter 4, Resource, Economic and Financial Management, and Chapter 5, Transitional Justice, Accountability, Reconciliation and Healing, are all hugely consequential for the people of South Sudan.Some of the most real and meaningful peace dividends will result from the full implementation of these chapters in letter and spirit. Furthermore, it is beyond doubt that all these three chapters will benefit from the full implementation of the Transitional Security Arrangements, and the addressing of the instability in some of the states.

Therefore, it is incumbent on the Parties to the Agreement to ensure that the crafting of the Permanent Constitution of South Sudan results in a complete and inclusive structure that houses all the diverse communities of the country, who will live in a “united, peaceful and prosperous society based on justice, equality, respect for human rights and the rule of law”, which the R-ARCSS envisages and the people of South Sudan rightfully deserve.