People with disability concern over less protection

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Director for Disability Affairs has raised concerns that less protection and its devastating consequences and is conscious of the high number of deaths of disabled people are at risk due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Stephen Dhieu said that the lives have continued to be dominated by COVID-19, floods, unemployment, less protection and its devastating consequences. I’m acutely conscious of the high number of deaths of Disabled people.

“COVID-19 poses to those of us who are clinically vulnerable, and that many of us still have to live on insufficient income, live in inaccessible housing and receive little or inadequate support to live independent lives. I continue to speak out strongly on these issues to the government, Parliament, businesses and the media. I have worked closely with Disabled People’s,”

He added that the Organizations and allies build strong alliances and connect Disabled people to information, advice and support. Despite the challenges I face at every turn, we are building a movement for change that is strengthening and growing.

He revealed that Disabled People’s Organizations are coming together to create a louder, unified campaigning voice. Disabled individuals are challenging breaches of the Equality Act across the country and in the courts.

“Disabled people are supporting each other. Disabled people in sport, business, the arts and media are becoming increasingly more visible and influential. Every day, millions of Disabled people find the courage, ingenuity and determination to overcome barriers and to contribute to society. What we do is impressive. We still face many obstacles before society truly recognizes, values and includes us. But we are relentless. We are dynamic. We are innovative. We are building a movement for change, the changes we all want to see in society, where we have full equity of access to all areas of life. I am determined to play a full and front-facing role in this movement.

Dhieu stated that “As we come to the end of this year, we want you to know that we will be entering the new one with determination and our ongoing commitment to upholding the rights of all Disabled people,” Dhieu said.