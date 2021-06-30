People with disabilities, victims of lockdown in the camp

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

People with disabilities (PWDs) in Ayilo refugee settlement are up in arms as the Covid-19 induced lockdown slowed down their businesses.

Last year, the Persons with disabilities in Ayilo benefited from shoe repair project which was funded by UNHCR.

Mr. Iranya Gone case Richard, one of the beneficiaries stressed that the lockdown has negatively impact on their businesses as customers who do storm their place for crafts and shoes repairs no longer transact with them as they believe their incomes have been affected too.

He explained that through the crafts and shoe repair, they are able to sustain their families.

He also revealed difficulties in mobility since the presidential decree banned boba boda cyclists from transporting passengers as a way of curbing the spread of the Corona virus.

“This lockdown has greatly affected us, we can’t even get 10,000 shillings per day,” he said.

Taban James chairperson of cobbler’s association in Ayilo settlement appealed to the government to plan how to extend support to people with disabilities so that they could also raise up their children. He further cried to the Resident district Commissioner to issue them road permits to enable them move with ease.

“If the RDC does not help us, we shall die in this camp,” he said.

Some Persons with disabilities members also appealed to the government to support them with some money or materials to support their craft businesses.