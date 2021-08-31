jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, August 31st, 2021
A foot for thought

People of South Sudan should be calm

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

These days there is tension in the country and fear to the citizens on the issue of protest that was circulating on the streets and social media. It had caused fear to the citizens of this country which was not good.

Some people have already said that they do not want protest and need to maintain peace in the country. I think their opinions are good, there is no need for violence, and other bad things which cannot help us to progress. Why notput everything in the hands of God because He knows the situation of this country more than everyone.

 What had happened during the period of conflict in the country for the decade were enough. Currently we lost many people in the states and still there are people dings in different places due to lack of security. One day people of South Sudan said enough is enough to the war and bad things happening in the country. Let us learn to solve problems by talking in peaceful manner.

Yesterday many children didn’t go to schools because of such situation.  Let us not encourage more deaths in the country rather to hold dialogue with the leadership. It is true that things are not going well in the country as expected, there were many death cases, due to insecurity condition, let them be solved in better way.

On the other hand, it is not good to live in fear or lack of trust to the responsible leaders in the state. We need to be careful with what we want to act. We have many categories of people in the country, that is to say elderly people,children, women and people living with disability. They are vulnerable in any situation. Let us learn from the past when there were severed conflicts, we lost thousands of lives.

What are we going to benefit from doing bad things created by God? It is bad to continuehaving bad image of the country by doing bad things to innocent people. Let us have in minds that God is seeing what we are doing even in darkness.

However, Let us do good things that could take a way tension from our people. Fear is devil, because it originated from bad thought and thinking.

May God bless us all.

