People not turning up for COVID-19 voluntary testing.

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

The Ministry of Health has said that the public is not showing up for coronavirus mass testing as declared previously.

On Sunday last week, the Public Health Laboratory announced resumption of coronavirus voluntary testing.

Currently, South Sudan has 2, 286 positive cases as the death toll hits 45 according to the Sunday’s update.

The recoveries are 1,190 as the Rapid Response team is follow up over 1,051 active cases as of Sunday.

Speaking at the weekly briefing yesterday in Juba, Dr. Mathew Tut, the Director of Emergency Operations Center (EOC) said even though the voluntary testing was on, the people were not showing up to know their status.

“Our people are not coming up, I don’t know if people are living in denial or what, I don’t know. People are not really willing to come and do the voluntary testing,” he explained.

He wondered why people were not even willing to test even if the testing was free of charge.

According to the Dr. Tut there was no reason for people not to go for testing since it is free of charge.

“Like I am saying, don’t be afraid and say that it is costly or all those, it is free of charge and it is very good for someone to know his/her status,” he added.

He encouraged the people to show up and know their coronavirus status, since the testing registration commenced last week, the Public Health Laboratory has collected roughly 204 samples between last Wednesday and Friday representing a ratio of 84: 120.

Dr. John Rumunu, Public Health Emergency Operation Center Coordinator at the WHO said there was a need to counsel the people jointly in order to turn up for testing.

“Let us come out of the stigma and report suspected cases. Lets us test them and follow their contacts to limit the infection in the community,” he said.

South Sudan has continued to remain a second infectious country in the East African Region though there infection rate seems declining as per the fewer cases being confirmed nowadays.