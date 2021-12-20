People interest not parties

By John Agok

The members of Parliament warned on continued to be rubber stamp Parliament, if MPs desist to put people interest first and pegged on their parties or self- interest.

The Clerk of Councils of States Mr. Halla Younis Loro told media during the Closing remarks of three-day workshop on Capacity Strengthening for Council of States MPs for Sustainable Peace in a bid to identify and analyze key priorities for Council of States in the implementation of the R-ARCSS including the governance structures, constitution development, transitional justice, censors and elections. The Workshop was also meant to empower MPs with knowledge on Parliamentary Procedures, Legislative Drafting and Analysis, Ethnics ad Integrity the role of local government, Devolution of powers, Legislative Analysis, Policy Development, and Mainstreaming Gender.

He added that South Sudan struggled to liberate themselves from yoke of slavery from the North and now it is the tie for peace and development. He also quoted the Rwanda President and hinted to epitomized Rwanda history and copy from there.

“Time has come for South Sudan to build our Country together. It took us decades to liberate this Country and no more War, but for peace. I quote Paul Kagame of Rwanda. We must learn from their experience, President Kiir cannot fight corruption alone, but it takes us Parliamentarians to fight corruption collectively or we remain as the Rubber Stamp Parliament”, he stated.

He cautioned parliamentarians to stop self-interest and put interest first and challenged the parliamentarians of not taking bold step fight corruption rather than seeking their parties and self- interest.

“We have been branded a rubber stamp Parliament and after we have been empowered to fight the Corruption but some of us ended up being corrupt and seek self-interest than people interest first. See how parliamentarians received 25 and 45,00 0 USD, what did parliamentarian with that money? Is not self-interest first than people interest? So, the question of corruption needs our collectively responsibility not left to President alone”, he added.

Nevertheless, Okello Odong exuded confidence to combat corruption as soon as R-ARCSS implementation effected, despite the simmering challenges the R-TNLA will ensure that, people must get services.

“Today we are privilege to learn good governance skills and we exude confidence that, we must overcome simmering challenge. Especially lack of political will to implement this R-ARCSS, so that our people can get services. Let’s work for on interest of people first than parties and self-interest”, he said.

Fifty (50) Council of States MPs were trained on Capacity for Sustainability by Center for Inclusive Governance, Peace and Justice (CIGPJ) in collaboration with South Sudan Women Empowerment Network (SSWEN).