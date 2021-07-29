People are the enemies of their progress

By Akol Arop Akol

For a better successful and happiest life in this World, people must understand themselves and stop being enemies of their own goals and progress. There is something we also ignore, that has been the problem in the history of the mankind. When lazy and poor, the World will turn its back against you. Everyone will be taking negative concept about you and only exposing your weaknesses to the World. Once you become courageous, hardworking and determined to achieve your goals, some people will develop jealousy and hatred on you. What is better?

Some people in this World are against happiness, success, freedom and well-being of fellow humans. I don’t know why the same humanity could be laughing while some part of it is crying, enjoying while the other part is dying of poverty? People keep saying we are one people; the World is one and it can be a better place if we all advocate for it. Leaders campaign that when given positions they will do their best to deliver services and improve the standards of living. Job seekers during interview say they will apply their knowledge, do their duties, obey rules and regulations and respect every staff, yet at the end when they get power, they turn their back to the people who supported them to get opportunity. They also sharpen their horns to attack those ahead of them in those institutions.

The people who have power always act above the law; they exploit those who could not help themselves. This behavior only proves that their superiority is only measured by how much they bring down others. The more they discourage others, they feel like they have become more important in life. These kinds of people think everything they do, say and how they treat others is the best not knowing that they are fooling themselves.

Let’s talk about people who judge before you even open your mouth to say a word, they see you with owl eyes and base on your appearances, they start making assumptions about your value and status of living. We are in a modern World where you can be respected when you have three things (Beauty, Knowledge and Materials) but those who fall out of these categories don’t have a place in the humans’ hearts and the World. Impression by appearances and money, or vehicles is the order of most relationships today. You get partners swearing that “I will not leave this boy or girl” they must be interested only in materials or if not, they could be in adolescent pressure or out of attractiveness and age.

It is said many times that it doesn’t matter what you know but who you know to get opportunities and the same thing, what matters is not who you are as a human being but how you look and what you materially have at hand. Many people focus only on what they see outside, that’s why those narrowed in mind judge what they see and ignore what they can’t imagine and believe. When poor they ran away, when rich, they come back and give you sweet names that make you feel like changing your childhood name. People are the enemies of their own well-being in this World, unless they learn how to encourage, forgive, love, respect, help and celebrate one another.

