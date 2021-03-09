Peace talks, from Rome back to Nairobi

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Government and South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) have resumed the Rome peace talks that was shifted from Rome to Nairobi.

Yesterday, the head of Government Delegation, Dr. Barnaba Benjamin Marialconfirmed that the talks between South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance and government wasstarting in Nairobi.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday from Nairobi, the Head of Government delegation Dr. Marial said the talks startedyesterday(Monday) under the auspices ofthe Kenyan Ministry of Foreigner Affairs and the chairperson of Saint Egidio and international partners.

“In the side of General Paul Malongwho is the Chairman of South Sudan United Front (SSUF) and Pagan Amumthe leader of R-SPLM attended a talk positively by attending this meeting and the whole of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU) delegation response the talks positively. The talks are staring well,”

He added that the talks are staringwell, the environment is strengthened and we hope we will reach some agreement. The National government is committed to bring all the hold out groups to join the peace process in the country.

Last month, government announced that the Rome peace talks was postponed due to Covid-19 preventive measures.