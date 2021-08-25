Peace returns to Tonj North, Tonj East following deadly clashes

By James Atem Kuir

Tension has subsided and relative peace has returned to the restive counties of Tonj North andTonj East of Warrap State following deadly intersectional clashes that claimed lives of 31 people and wounded 29 others between 15th and 16th of this month.

The clashes that ensued for two days, according to Ring Deng Ading, the State Minister of Information and Communication were sparked by revenge attacks that resulted from cattle theft.

TheMinister, said.with facilitation UN mission in the country an ad hoc committee to restore friendly relations between the rival communities of Luany-jang, Lou-paher and Thiikwas dispatched last Thursdayto the counties affected by the clashes

“The situation is now calm. People are moving about with their normallives. The communities of Tonj North are coming to Tonj East and vice versa but before that there was a very high tension,” Minister Ading said in an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday.

“With the help of the committee that was sent last week, the security situation has improved very much,” he added.

Warrap State has been gripped by deadly intra-communal violence often as a consequence of revenge attacks and cattle theft.

In July, dozens of people were killed andtons of food looted from World Food Programmestore in Marial-lou village in TonjEastCounty when fierce clashes ensued between armed youth from Luany-jang and Lou-pahercommunities.

Hospital, market and homes were torched or ransacked leading to shortage of drugs and food for thousands of people who weredisplaced bythe violence.