Peace partners conduct two-day peace and security training

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) in collaboration with Reconstituted Joint Monitoring Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) and Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMMVM) conducted a two-day training on the revitalized agreement on the resolution of the conflict in South Sudan.

The training aimed at understanding the clear peace and security implementation in the coordination process.

The workshop targeted Youths, women, persons with disability, community and religious leaders as well as civil society organizations and media on the status of the R-ARCSS in Yei River County.

Speaking during the two -day workshop, the Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, Edmond Yakani said that the aim of the training was to increase the knowledge of the participants on the implementation of the Revitalized peace agreement.

He added that the workshop would also increase their understanding on the provision of the revitalized agreement in order to take primary responsibility to hold the parties’ signatory to the agreement accountable.

He revealed that civil society organizations would sensitize the population of Yei River County and update their knowledge on the agreement and their positive contribution towards peace.

“The aim of this meeting is to increase their knowledge on the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and also increase their understanding on the provision of the agreement so that they take primary responsibility to hold the parties that are signatory to the agreement accountable. so our aim is to sensitize this particular targeted community of Yei River County to make sure that they have knowledge on the agreement and also have updated information on the agreement and know the challenges facing the implementation of the peace agreement and what they can do at their various capacities to contribute positively for the implementation of the peace agreement and that is why we are here for the next two days,” revealed Edmond Yakani.

The CEPO Executive Director mentioned that the agreement was positively moving well after reconstitution of the central government and all its organs.

Edmond noted that positive moves were also recorded at the state levels after reconstituting the executive organ of the state and added that four states have so far reconstituted their parliaments.

He urged the government to respect and consider women participation in the political parties.

“The implementation of the agreement politically is moving well, we have seen that the central government and all its organs have been reconstituted apart from the independent commission, at the state level, we have seen a positive move after the reconstitution of the executive organ of the state and the parties have started reconstituting their parliaments. Central and Western Equatoria, upper Nile and lakes states have reconstituted as new state parliaments and six state parliaments are awaiting. Our intention is that also even if constitution, they should respect the participation of women with the affirmative action of 35 percent as a minimum representation of women in the political parties,” requested the civil society activist.

The civil society activist regretted the slow and delayed implementation of the security provisions of training, graduation and re-deployment of unified forces

He regretted that most of the trained forces to be unified left the training sites which made it difficult for the graduation.

“Security wise, there is so much delay in implementing the security provisions and one of the key tasks of the security provision is training, graduation and redeployment of unified forces. The unified forces have gone to the training grounds and have undergone some trainings, but now the dilemma is on the graduation and most of them have deserted the training basis. so even if they are to do graduation, some of the trained soldiers are not willing to be graduated as a unified force and that is one of the big challenge with the implementation of the peace agreement,” regretted Yakani.