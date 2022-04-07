Peace parties told to expedite tasks before time runs out

By James Atem Kuir

UNMISS Chief Nicolas Haysom on Tuesday told parties to the Revitalized Peace Agreement to redouble their efforts and complete the remaining tasks stipulated in the peace accord before the current transitional period comes to an end in 10 months.

The parties implementing the 2018 peace agreement which ended the civil war that killed nearly 400,000 people, have yet to graduate their unified armies, draft a new constitution and prepare the ground for general elections expected to take place at the end of the transitional period in 2023.

In his address during the launch of public consultations to pave way for national reconciliation and healing on Tuesday, MrHaysom, who is also a Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, AntónioGuterres, urged the parties to direct their renewed efforts towards completing the pending tasks of the peace deal before the transitional period nears ending next year.

“Excellencies, 10 months are left of the transitional period, I strongly encourage your parties to channel renewed momentum towards completion of the remaining benchmarks in the peace agreement,” urged the boss of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), a peacekeeping mission of the global body.

Mr Haysom also lamented the growing humanitarian crisis which is projected to leave more than 70% of the country’s population struggling to get food this year exacerbating the resurgence of violence across the country, according to the World Food Programme (WFP).

“The resurgence of subnational violence across the country amplified by growing humanitarian needs to underscore the urgency of this moment,” he said.

“For its part, the UN family remains steadfast in our support to the government of South Sudan and parties to the peace agreement on transitional justice issues at national, state and local levels through capacity building, technical support, financial and logistical support. For example, we are supporting civil society partners members of the transitional justice working group by bringing together diverse voices for dialogue,” he added.