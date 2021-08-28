jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, August 28th, 2021
Peace Monitorsurge parties to stop clashes

By Atimaku Joan

Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) urged parties who are involved in clashes that negatively affect the peace process to take the necessary steps to stop the clashes and adhere to the ceasefire as well as the protection of civilians.

The call came during the opening remark at the 24th CTSAMVM Board Meeting in Juba yesterday.

Addressing the media yesterday, the Chairperson of CTSAMVMMaj. Gen. Teshome GemechuAderie said that the situation at the Cantonment Sites continues to be desperate adding that  CTSAMVM has observed no progress  and therefore they are concerned about the risk of these incidents pose to the peace process.

“CTSAMVM is very concerned about the risk that these incidents pose to the peace process. We call upon IGAD and RJMEC to urge the parties involved to take the necessary steps to avoid clashes and adhere to the ceasefire as well as the protection of civilians,” said Aderie.

He added that since their last board meeting, there has been several reports on incidentsin which NAS is involved. The incidents include abductions, an attack on anSSPDF position, an ambush on SSPDF soldiers. He also reiterated thattherehave been clashes between different factions of the SPLM/A-IO following the Kit Gwang Declaration on 3 August 2021 in the area southeast of Magenis and tensions also remainthe same in CentralEquatoria State despite some little improvements.

He revealed that CTSAMVM has expressed their concerns and they have recommended IGAD and RJMEC to urge the parties to take immediate action on these activities so that the required security arrangements can be implemented.

