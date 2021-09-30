Peace Monitors vow to support women and civil society

By Yiep Joseph

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC), Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism(CTSAMVM)vow to continue supporting civil society initiatives that focus on peace building and women empowerment.

Speaking during the opening of the three-day workshop meant to strengthen women participation in the implementation of R-ARCSS for Sustainable Peace in South Sudan, Charles Tai Gituai, the Interim Chairperson for Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission vowed to continue supporting Civil SocietyInitiatives aimed at bringing lasting peace and strengthen women participation in peace process.

“R-JMEC supports Civil Society Initiatives such as these, and will continue to support them, and we continue to discharge our mandate to the fullest. Importantly, that means due care and attention to the gender provisions,” Tai said.

He called on the government and peace partners to apply collective effort to ensure women participation in peace process.

“We must collectively apply much effort to promoting the active participation of women in the implementation of Revitalized Agreement by promoting awareness of the Agreement, conducting information-sharing and advocating for the gender provisions of the Agreement. In fact, there are no better advocates for this agreement than the people of South Sudan themselves,” he added.

Meanwhile, Grace Wangari,CTSAMVM Civil Affairs and Gender Advisor reaffirmed CTSAMVM commitment to protect and support women participation in the peace process.

“CTSAMVM remains committed to promoting protection of Civilians, particularly women and children’s participation in peace building and conflict resolution processes,” Wangari said.

She called on the participants to cooperate with monitoring team in order to ensure lastingpeace in South Sudan.

“CTSAMVM calls on you to work with our monitoring teams across South Sudan in not only assisting us in our mandate, but also to disseminate the objectives of the Peace Agreement which is to restore peace and provide an opportunity for the millions of women and children to have a better life as citizens of this country,”she said.

However, Sarah YanasLajeyo, the Executive Director for Gender Empowerment for South Sudan Organization (GESSO) encouraged women to take part in the implementation of Peace Agreement and spread word of peace in their families.

“I am encouraging women that they should not just sleep at home but to get on board in order to ensure peace through taking part in programs that lead to peace,” Sarah said.