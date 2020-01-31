Peace Monitors urged to investigate rape cases in Yei

By: Hassan Arun Cosmas

Authorities in Yei River State have called on Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) to investigate rape cases in the area.

Yusto Babe Dema, Yei River State deputy governor said there was need for the CTSAMVM to investigate all allegations of rape cases in the state.

He was speaking at the launch of a one-day training on gender based violence and protection of civilians organized by CTSAMVM on Tuesday in Yei.

In the attendance include youth leaders, women groups, health workers, police forces and people with disabilities. The training brought together 45 participants.

Babe stressed that the Ministry of Gender has direct contact with rape survivors including women and girls, the victims of other forms of Gender Based Violence.

Babe commented that close collaboration between the Ministry of Gender and CTSAMVM would reduce cases of sexual violence in different areas in the state.

Robert Ngabirano, CTSAMVM team leader in Yei River State pledged for a continuous support to the peace process especially protection of civilians.

He called on residents in Yei to report any violence committed against them so as to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Robert added that the CTSAMVM office remains open to listen to any evidence report of mistreatment of civilians in the state.

He said the formation of the unity government in February will end all the suffering of people in the country.