jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, February 1st, 2020
HomeNewsPeace Monitors urged to investigate rape cases in Yei
News

Peace Monitors urged to investigate rape cases in Yei

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By: Hassan Arun Cosmas

Authorities in Yei River State have called on Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) to investigate rape cases in the area.

Yusto Babe Dema, Yei River State deputy governor said there was need for the CTSAMVM to investigate all allegations of rape cases in the state.

He was speaking at the launch of a one-day training on gender based violence and protection of civilians organized by CTSAMVM on Tuesday in Yei.

In the attendance include youth leaders, women groups, health workers, police forces and people with disabilities. The training brought together 45 participants.

Babe stressed that the Ministry of Gender has direct contact with rape survivors including women and girls, the victims of other forms of Gender Based Violence.

Babe commented that close collaboration between the Ministry of Gender and CTSAMVM would reduce cases of sexual violence in different areas in the state.

Robert Ngabirano, CTSAMVM team leader in Yei River State pledged for a continuous support to the peace process especially protection of civilians.

He called on residents in Yei to report any violence committed against them so as to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Robert added that the CTSAMVM office remains open to listen to any evidence report of mistreatment of civilians in the state.

He said the formation of the unity government in February will end all the suffering of people in the country.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

SPLA-IO rejects Parliament’s review on security sector Laws

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Kidega Livingstone The SPLM/A-IO rejected the review of draft text of Constitution Amendment Bill and Security Sector Laws by the Transitional National Legislative Assembly. The SPLM/A representatives in Juba said that it has come to their notice that the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs introduced Constitutional Amendments Bill; the bill incorporating the Revitalized -ARCSS (2018), to the Transitional National Legislative Assembly. They admitted that after a short deliberation, the bill was referred to Parliamentary Committee on Legislation for review and examinations. In a press release extended to Juba...
error: Content is protected !!