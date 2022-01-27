Peace monitors accuse parties of ceasefire violation

By William Madouk Garang

South Sudan’s ceasefire monitors on Wednesday expressed concerns over the gross violation of the cessation of hostilities deal by peace parties in Upper Nile, Eastern and Central Equatoria states.

The ceasefire monitoring body briefed members on four violation reports which include the suspected killing of SPLM/A-IO officer and assault on a CTSAMVM National Monitor in Eastern and Western Equatoria State respectively.

Plus the report of deployment of South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF) in Baggari, Western Equatoria, the Status of 11th Division SSDF alleged recruitment and training by parties to agreement plus National Salvation Front (NAS) attacks.

Early January, SSPDF forces had engaged in deadly clashes with Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO) in Liang, Mirmir, Jekau and Turow cantonment sites from9 through 13th in Upper Nile State.

In his speech opening speech, the Ceasefire & Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring & Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) Chairperson, Maj-Gen. Teshome Gemechu Aderie said

“Since the last CTC (CTSAMVM Technical Committee), the very dire situation at the cantonment sites continues with a lack of food and medicines. Further, there were reported clashes between SSPDF and SPLM/A-IO from 9 through 13 January at Liang, Mirmir and Turow Cantonment Sites,” Aderie said.

“There have been several incidents allegedly involving NAS forces in Central Equatoria. We are investigating these incidents and you will be briefed on these incidents. We acknowledge the efforts of the Community of Sant’ Egidio to work with CTSAMVM, RJMEC, IGAD and SSOMA to resume the Rome process,” he added.

He also added the number of occupied civilian buildings by the SPLM/A-IO and SSPDF or other government security forces remain un-evacuated till now.

Mr. Aderie commended the work by Joint Defense Board (JDB) committee in screening and assessing situations in training centres in order to start processing the force for graduation, adding that logistically the situation is worse.

“However, the logistical concerns raised at previous CTCs remain because most training centres report a serious lack of food, shelter and other essential services,” he lamented.

“As many of you are aware there were clashes between the Kit- Gwang and SPLM/A-IO in December. None have been reported since the 16th of January when an agreement was signed in Khartoum between the SPLM-IG and SPLM/A-IO Kit-Gwang on the status of forces,

“Subsequently, on January 17th, the First Vice President Dr Riek Machar issued an order to the SPLM/A-IO forces to disengage and ceasefire with the Kit-Gwang forces,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Former Detainees Senior Representative, Samuel Maker Mading said there are other things that require resources but why parties are reluctant to evacuate civilian’s premises.

“What’s difficult about the evacuation of civilian centres does it require resources to take your troops? Tell forces to vacate the premise. I think it doesn’t and that’s why I accuse you all of being so insensitive,” Mading stressed.