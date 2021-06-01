jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021
National News

Peace monitor to present report on violators

By John Agok

The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) yesterday said it would soon deliver full reports to the peace guarantors concerning those who consistently violate the status of the agreement in the country.

The deputy Chairperson made the statement during CTSAVM 22nd Board meeting after a long span of time almost four months without any due to the government precautionary measures of partial lockdown over the surgein COVID -19 in the Country.

Gen. Maj. Gen. Dafaalla Hamid Mohammed Dafaalla admitted that, they would make appropriate reports and a good recommendation to the R-JMEC and IGAD which would facilitate the implementation of the R-ARCISS.

He assured the board members that, CTSAMVM would participate as observers at the round of talks between SSOMA and R-TGoNU following the Declaration of Principles which included the acceptance of SSOMA to join CTSAMVM.

Gen. Dafaalla highlighted the recent five violations report in the country and demanded proper investigation on the incidents.

“To begin with, this meeting focusses mainly onfive violation reports that were sent to all board members electronically. They are: violence in Moroto area, denial of access of CTSAMVM inWarrap state and Eastern Equatoria state, the incidents in the Nassir area, detention of civilians in Mongoyo, Central Equatoria and the Armed clashes in the Ombasi Area,” he stated.

He further commented on other violations of cease fire between SSPDF and NAS in recent reports.

“We shall report about the recent and ongoing incidents under investigations which includes: clashes between SSPDF and alleged NAS forces in Central Equatoria state, alleged looting by SSPDF in the Ombasi area, violence in the Liang area and alleged recruitment in Mayom county of Unity state among others,” he added.

Gen. Dafaalla appreciated SSOMA for accepting to join CTSAMVM in the Rome peace talks.

