Friday, September 17th, 2021
PEACE-Monitor team in Yambio

By Baraka John

A High-powered delegation headed by Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) led by the chief of staff touched down yesterday in Yambio for assessments on the Tambura conflict in Western Equatoria State.

The team comprised of RJMEC, IGAD, Women Block, Civil Society and the national Ministry of Peace met on Wednesday with the State Governor to acquaint themselves with the situation on the ground ahead of their planned peace trip to Tambura County.

Speaking to media, The CTSAMVM’s chief of staff John V. Scuddersaid that the delegation was on a mission to Tambura to gather fact and relevant information regarding the causes of the conflict that had led to the loss of over two hundred lives, thousands displaced and properties destroyed.

Meanwhile the Governor of Western Equatoria Alfred Futuyo Karaba welcomed the delegations and assured them of his government’s commitment in working together with the peace partners to bring to an end the crisis in Tambura County. 

“The state government is not part of the crisis in Tambura County, anybody who wants togo on a fact finding mission is welcomed so that at the end, those people behind the crisis and atrocities in Tambura are held accountable,” he said

