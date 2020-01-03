PEACE Kiir vows to meet February deadline

By: Kidega Livingstone & Martha David

President Salva Kiir has reaffirmed his commitment to fully implement the Revitalized Peace Agreement signed in 2018.

Speaking during the State dinner on Tuesday, President Kiir said those given the task and responsibility should ensure that key requirements needed for the implementation of the Revitalised Peace Agreement were in place.

“I promise you peace through full commitment to implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan and change of direction in government for the hope of all our people,” Kiir said on the New Year’s Eve at the State House.

“I urge those given the responsibility to implement the Revitalized Peace Agreement to focus and ensure that all the critical security provisions are completed in time for establishment of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity by 22nd February 2020,” he added.

President Salva Kiir urged the body tasked with the implementation of the revitalized peace deal to focus and ensure that a unity government was formed by 22nd February 2020.

The end of year State dinner is an annual official function organized by the Office of the President to welcome the New Year.

The event was attended by senior government officials, signatories to the Revitalized Peace Agreement, foreign diplomats and other dignitaries.

Parties to the Revitalized Peace Agreement have so far extended the pre-transitional period twice-in May and November last year to allow full implementation of the security arrangements.

They include the cantonment, training and the unification of the necessary 83,000 forces into a professional national army.

The new deadline of February 22, 2020 is fast approaching with only 50 days remaining yet the government and opposition forces have not been unified as required by the peace deal.

South Sudan ravaged by civil war that started in 2013 is struggling to implement a peace deal signed in September 2018.