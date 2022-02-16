PEACE-Kiir, Hemiti hold talks in Juba

By James Atem Kuir

President Salva Kiir Mayardit yesterday discussed with the Deputy Chairman of Sudanese Transitional Military Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the progress on the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement and Juba Agreement.

Hamdan Dagalo also known as Hemitti and his accompanying delegation arrived inJuba from Khartoum on Tuesday, the Office of the President said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

The Sudanese leader discussed with President Kiir the status of theJuba Peace Agreement signed in 2020between the Sudanese government and several armed groups under the auspices of President Kiir.

The northern neighbor, Sudan, alongside Uganda, is a guarantor to the 2018 R-ARCSS signed by SPLM-several opposition groups including the SPLM/A-IO, SSOA, FDs, and the OPP.

Presidential Affairs Minister, DrBarnabaMarial Benjamin said Sudanese leader had been invited to attend the meeting of the Presidency comprising of President Salva Kiir, First Vice President Riek Machar, and the four vice presidents, scheduled for today, the statement posted said.

President Kiir and Dr. Macharhave not been able to resolve deadlock over the sharing of responsibility of the unified command to allow for the graduation of the first batch of unified forces comprising of 53,000 troops drawn from the parties to the agreement.

The forces have been in training centers and cantonment sites across the country and awaiting graduation since 2019.

Kiir administration has repeatedly blamed the delayed graduation of the forces on the UNarms embargo and other restrictions imposed on the country by the Security Councils which has since been extended yearly.

The meeting of the Presidency will discuss issues to do with peace and security in both countries, Dr Benjamin stressed in the statement.