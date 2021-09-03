Peace keepers asked to establish civil access in Tambura

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

The Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progressive Organization (CEPO) Edmond Yakani has called upon the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to establish civil access in Tambura in order to allow the citizens to access their needs.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Yakani said that the United Nations peace keepers residing in Tambura should protect the citizens based on their mandate.

“I call upon the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) under their new mandate and under the principals of protection of civilians, to escort the residents where they can collect their food,’’ Yakani said.

He added that civilianswere facing a lot of challenges while picking their foods. He said the civilian were in high need of humanitarian assistance.

He further revealed that communal violence in Tambura had left over forty two people dead and many others displaced. “Many IDPs need humanitarian assistance. Let government demilitarized all forces out of Tambura especially forces of James Nando as its agreed in the meeting (with) the State government last month,” he added.

Earlier, UNMISS reported that the fighting in Tambura had displaced an estimated 40,000 people, with some 17,000 of them seeking refuge in the neighbouring Ezo County.

According to UNMISS, there were a lot of protection concerns, especially for children, who were vulnerable.

The report indicated the situation might lead to increased incidence of gender-based violence among girls. UNMISS highlighted that many children might risk being recruited by armed groups.